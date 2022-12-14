(Editor's Note: This letter is in response to a piece on the Daily Iberian Opinion Page on Dec. 9, "Gingrich warns Republicans that Biden is winning the fight")
As sure as night follows day (it did pre-Biden), we seem to be following the 'Great Marionette', tripping, stumbling and falling into the bottomless pit where some of our past presidents gather in their twilight years.
Joe even enjoyed a head(less) start getting there, he holds the 'age-advantage' card in one hand, the teleprompter control in the other. Like the lemmings, many follow with little regard to the outcome ... one I fail to see as being a healthy one.
It should come as no surprise that his chosen inner circle just parrot's his drivel (or is HE the parrot?) as we remake America to fit the radical progressive and woke agenda. Let us toss out those backbone parts that supported us and try the (dis)proven models which have never worked well before. I evision Mr. K. Marx smiling right now.
I for one choose to keep my senses working to gather in the reality that exists and share my viewpoints. This approach might scare some, but that is not my intention. Biden & Company are not the originators here, this has existed both openly and under the surface for a long time. We have adopted the good and rejected the bad parts over many decades.
But this gang has a wide broom and is sweeping in changes that are, in my opinion, just not what is going to be good for America going forward. If fact, it will bring us down rather than lift us up.
What scares me now is the content of Newt G,'s piece which credits Joe for his skills and accomplishments and the distinct possibility of a second term. I am at wit's end trying to decide which will be worse; Sleepy or Gigglepuss? And even scarier is that a decision of this magnitude may actually be made by Jill. REALLY?