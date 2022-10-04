Letter to the editor

he Daily Iberian will spend time and money allowing the tyrants of the oil and gas industry to pretty much park themselves all over the paper as much as they like (Might as well just let Grow Louisiana have its own section at this point) and offer the bare minimum when it comes to reporting how the community feels about The Big Issues (the piece about Mike Francis visit here did very little to impress upon your readership just how dodgy and ill prepared the commissioner was for his own constituency).



