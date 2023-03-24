LETTER: We have good people at the Iberia Parish courthouse Letter to the Editor Mar 24, 2023 Mar 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I recently had the pleasure to share an elevator with Parish President Chester Cedars, whom I found to be most gracious.Riding together in the slowest elevator in the world, we had the opportunity to converse on topics of mutual interest. He was gracious enough to bypass his stop as we chatted.Upon exiting, I then found out he was arriving for a meeting on the floor below and had not selected that stop until we finished our conversation.In the past, Iberia Parish President Larry Richard was equally generous with his time when meeting with my daughters. I'm sure they remember that day fondly.And just last night, a chance encounter with former Jefferson Parish President John Young proved to me that this elected position attracts candidates of very high quality.You might even say, "You meet the nicest people in Parish Courthouses!"Richard PhillipsNew Iberia Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Construction Industry Submit Your Letter to the Editor We're always interested in hearing about your Opinion. Let us know yours. Submit