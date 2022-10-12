Letter to the Editor: What a great Roux Run in New Iberia A Letter to the Editor Oct 12, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now It was a great Roux Run. By JOHN ANDERSON/THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I am writing to thank New Iberia for the great Roux Run I attended on Oct. 8!As a Baton Rouge runner, it was fun to join others again as I had done a few weeks ago per the great Running of the Bulls Run!And, it was so cool to rejoin a fella Social Worker and Guitarist, Brenda DeKeyzer Lowry, after the Roux Run at her exquisite Prayer Shawls display on a gazebo a Shadows Arts & Crafts Show.Thanks again — I’ll surely be back again!Keith John Paul Horcasitas, LCSW, MHABaton Rouge Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roux Run New Iberia Politics Brenda Dekeyzer Lowry Arts & Crafts Show Baton Rouge Social Worker Bulls Run Submit Your Letter to the Editor We're always interested in hearing about your Opinion. Let us know yours. Submit