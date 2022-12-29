With 2022 in the rear view mirror, I find myself sleeping better and better every night.
No need for pills to decrease my anxiety, the mere fact that Nancy Pelosi is nearing the day she will no longer be 3rd in line to assume the Presidency is calming enough.
For those two long years my GREATEST fear was that scary event, I shudder even now at the thought.
Of course now the renewed possibility of Kammie assuming that position still pales in comparison to Nancy (whom I think would of leapfrogged Kammie), but that is to be seen; remember Spiro?). Yes, the load has been lifted.
Not only has my sleep time already improved, I expect further improvement right up to 'Switcheroo Day 2023". The 'post Nancy P. Era' should offer:
1. More intelligent Americans will also wake up better rested once again.
2. Nancy will resign from Congress to take the Ambassador to Italy position. Friends and foes alike in Congress will celebrate her departure with a "Get outta here already" party.
3. Putin himself will chill out, realizing the possibility of having to deal with her as the head of state is over and he will just quit his little game and return everything he took.
4. Even Mother Earth will react by reversing the 'Tilting Protocall', end global warming and lower sea levels.
5. The entire world's population will feel free to redirect their efforts to 'right some wrongs' as they wish her the best of luck if she promises to just go away quietly.