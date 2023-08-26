Let me tell it straight. As a deeply-rooted member of the African American community, and a fiercely proud resident of Iberia Parish, it's past time to face the cold truths about the Port of Iberia.
Our ancestors instilled in us the essence of community and the pursuit of progress. So, how does it sit with us, watching an entity like the Port stray so far from these guiding lights?
The Port of Iberia, once a symbol of our collective rise, now reeks of neglect and disregard. It promised a bright horizon, but what do we see† Stories of missed chances, broken promises, and tales whispered in the shadows. The Port's transformation from a beacon of hope to a murky pool of underhanded dealings is not just disappointing — it's heartbreaking
Let's talk straight. State mandates, those rulebooks set up to keep things clean and clear, are being thrown to the wind. Their reluctance to post online meeting notifications? That's not just oversight; it's a calculated move to keep us out. Silencing our voices, the voices echoing the sacrifices of our forefathers and mothers, that's not mere pratoco!; it's a deliberate dagger into our democratic soul.
Now, about those dollars ... $90 million of state money flowed in.
But where's the return, especially for our Black brothers and sisters?
Who's really reaping the benefits?
How many minority contracts see the light of day?
The Port's facade of “stability” is but a smokescreen, especially when our own in the West End are scrapping for a decent living and turning to crime to make ends meet.
It's painful, truly, recognizing the Port's current reputation: complacency, neglect, and a glaring absence of minority voices. This isn't just boardroom politics; it's a direct affront to every Black individual who once looked to the Port as a promise of better days.
Hear this loud and clear: The call for transformation at the Port of Iberia is now a roaring demand. We need leaders in tune with our community's heartbeat, leaders who won't just nod but act. Our plea isn't about handouts — it's about the dignity, acknowledgment, and respect our community deserves.
Our legacy, handed down from ancestors with dreams bigger than the skies, compels us to challenge the current narrative. The Port of Iberia ought to be our launchpad for progress, not a haven for the old guard.
And a word to the wise for those at the helm: lberia parish will not — and mark my words, SHALL NOT — prosper from recycling politicians to serve the old heads at the expense of its people while lining their pockets with CANDY. We, as a community, hold the power to rewrite this story. The Port of lberia, once a symbol of potential and hope, can be ours once more. But it's on us to shake off the chains of the old guard and forge a path that truly serves all of lberia's people. The curtain's falling, and the final act is upon us!