Americans admire winners and don't admire sore sports. But now America has the worst of both in the whole wide world; Joey and Donny.

Joe, perhaps because of his ego, just cannot accept that the Supreme Court decision did not go his way. Don, no doubt because of his ego, just cannot accept the results of the election. A gracious loser congratulates the winner, moves on and is admired for doing so. But these guys? Not!



