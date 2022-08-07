Americans admire winners and don't admire sore sports. But now America has the worst of both in the whole wide world; Joey and Donny.
Joe, perhaps because of his ego, just cannot accept that the Supreme Court decision did not go his way. Don, no doubt because of his ego, just cannot accept the results of the election. A gracious loser congratulates the winner, moves on and is admired for doing so. But these guys? Not!
Joe sees political gain in his never-ending battle for votes even if moral and respectful considerations must be shoved aside. Seeing a faint glimmer of hope to salvage his party's majority, he has fought tooth and nail hoping the fairer sex will rally around him and his party. And the men too, he added.
Don, who can't miss a chance to find fault with most things, sounds like Johnny One Note all too often and doesn't yet realize even his base is really getting sick and tired of hearing that NOTE played over and over again.
Joe, our Supreme Court hath spoken ... reversed a position held for 50 years, and gee whiz, they were only doing their job. It would be refreshing if you too did your job and not the job of Congress, The Court and your job all at once. Leave that role to Mr. Putin. See how that model is working out?
Don, can't you ever let go? Voters get bored with unsportsmanlike conduct and there are so many rotten crops in the field you can and should be talking about. Hey guys, man up and please stop being such sore losers.