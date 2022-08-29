Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

In reading Mr. Conason's August 24, 2022, opinion column "He may not get away this time", I couldn't help but relate his column to a cartoon series from my childhood.

Mr. Conason wants his readers to fervently believe they got "him" this time after not getting "him" all those other times.



