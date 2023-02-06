alligator in louisiana
The U.S. Congress failed just short in December of passing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help protect our national wildlife heritage. The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) would have provided Louisiana with around $15.4 million a year to help protect the 362 at-risk species that call the “Sportsman’s Paradise” home.

The bill made sense for Louisiana. It would have helped restore our wetlands, grasslands, and forests. It would have helped improve water quality and address our state’s many invasive species challenges. The legislation empowered states, Tribes, and territories to take the steps needed to begin the process of ensuring a full diversity of fish, wildlife, and plants for future generations.



