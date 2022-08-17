Our intuitions of space and time are basic mental categories that are essential to our understanding of reality.
Without a sense of space and time, our thoughts and emotions will have no meaning and we will experience acute psychological distress.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Our intuitions of space and time are basic mental categories that are essential to our understanding of reality.
Without a sense of space and time, our thoughts and emotions will have no meaning and we will experience acute psychological distress.
Today, Americans have lost a sense of how they relate to each other and to our world. We feel a loss of interpersonal connection, alienation, root-lessness, identity loss.
We have what Max Lerner calls a problem of place, a large part of which is a failure to relate to geographic places. To feel grounded and centered, we need to feel some attachment of place; we need to feel a bond between ourselves and where we are from; we need to experience the symbolic meaning of a place. We need a sense of place which is grounded in our own unique space and time.
Modern rootless society does not easily foster a sense of place. We can create a sense of place by reestablishing past attachments that are part of our history. Or, we can develop a sense of place by immersing ourselves in the culture of where we live and grew up.
Growing up in New Iberia I gained a sense of place.
Now, on visits, I experience the feeling, as T.S. Elliot said, that every street corner contains a memory. Now when I walk around town, the symbolic memories of connection to place flood my mind. I have a better understanding of who I am, my time and space. These are memories that are too precious to lose and must be preserved.
"There it was, there it is, the place where during the best time of our lives friendship had its home and happiness its headquarters." — Wallace Stegner
New Iberia is a model for preserving a sense of place.
New Iberia has numerous active and effective associations and institutions devoted to preserving our sense of place.
These include the Bayou Teche Museum, the Iberia African-American Historical Society, the Iberia Cultural Resources Association, IPAL, the Shadows-on-the-Teche and many more.
Preserving a sense of place does not happen automatically.
These organizations deserve our support in order that we not lose our unique attachments and meaning to New Iberia which can never be replaced.
"Some are born in their place, some find it, some realize after long searching that the place they left is the one they have been searching for" — Stegner
Dr. John W. Ray
Butte, Montana
(The letter writer grew up in New Iberia on Duperier Street and graduated from Catholic High School in 1966. After graduating from USL, he received his graduate degrees from the University of Wisconsin. Dr. Ray is currently a professor at Montana Technological University in Butte, Montana.)
Copyright © 1997- • The Daily Iberian • 124 E Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The DAILY IBERIAN & ACADIANA LIFESTYLE are owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.