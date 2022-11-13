It has been known for some time that America has not met the challenge of the rise in mental illness. We are doing a pretty good one when facing physical illnesses, we might even be the world leader here, but on the mental side I do not think so. Can we therefore equate some of the acts of violence and similar anti-social behavior we are witnessing as never before to the lack of our willingness to exert more efforts to address the country's mental health issues?
Resources must be allocated to solve problems and perhaps the physical ones are just easier to address? A cut will heal quicker with meds and band-aids, but the results of treating mental issues are not seen as soon. Do we have a tendency to allocate where we perceive we are getting the 'biggest bang for the buck', a variation of seeking 'instant gratitude'? We know this situation surrounds us and we are perhaps not as yet motivated to act?
I see a certain madness in other lands in this world today. Daily we read of world leaders saying frankly insane statements and making threats willy-nilly. They are not alone for we too have 'leaders' saying some really crazy stuff
too. I'm sorry, I just cannot accept that this is just 'politics' and I should simply ignore what I am seeing with my eyes and hearing with my ears. This foolishness insults my intelligence and therefore also insults me as a person.
Real solutions do not often come easily, they usually require time and effort. I can only trust our great nation will take a long look inside itself and address our problems by addressing the basic causes. Who really knows, this approach may lead to positive outcomes.