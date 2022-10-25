After a long, hot summer of helping people throughout the Gulf Coast who have lost their homes and livelihoods to hurricanes and calling on elected officials in Washington to stop the proliferation of fossil fuel plants, we decided energy officials needed to see what’s happening here firsthand. So we invited the commissioners of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to tour our respective towns of Port Arthur, Texas, and Sulphur, Louisiana, to see how their decisions impact our lives.

To our surprise, they agreed.



Tags