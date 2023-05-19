Better Business Bureau BBB

The digital world today provides windows into the lives of others and far-away places that were once cut off to the average person. Want to see the world? You can follow world travelers who have captured images of beaches, sunsets, tavernas and hotels. Interested in fashion tips? Jump online to find people sharing tips for style and beautification. Interested in learning a new skill, such as home remodeling, scrapbooking, or auto repair? Go online to find the right teacher. And that is not it. You can follow athletes of all stripes engaging in jaw-dropping action or experience the moments of joy that come with children unboxing a brand-new toy with their parents or meeting a new sibling or pet. And if you are simply bored, you can pick up your smartphone to watch a brand-new video from your favorite entertainer.

In this article, we will explore this marketplace phenomenon of social media influencers and content creators. We will highlight some of the well-known influencers on multiple platforms, and alert you to potentially fraudulent practices you should watch out for.







