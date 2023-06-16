Better Business Bureau BBB

Premiumization is when companies offer higher-end products and services for a premium price. Airlines selling both business class vs. economy seats are a classic example. Another is car manufacturers offering a standard model and one featuring heated seats and leather trim.

While these two examples have been around for decades, premiumization has expanded since the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, businesses selling everything from beauty products to booze are adding new premium options and services. As a consumer, evaluating premium options can be tricky. Here are BBB’s tips for weighing new premium options and ensuring you get the promised value.







Tags