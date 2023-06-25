Better Business Bureau BBB

People from all walks of life who set financial goals - and reach them - generally have one thing in common: a budget.

According to this study, people are budgeting more than ever before. Budgeting is a practical way to stay in charge of your money - even when life gets unpredictable. Having a budget means knowing exactly how much is coming in, going out each month, and planning where and when to spend. Plus, budgeting is essential if you want to pay off debt.







Tags