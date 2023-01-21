20221229_Koterba
There wasn't a company anywhere that got dragged through the mud over the holiday season more than Southwest Airlines (and deservedly so).

The biggest of the "low cost" carriers canceled almost 17,000 flights and lost more than $825 million over its holiday season meltdown. The travel debacle was so bad that Southwest knocked from the front pages former cryptocurrency king and Hair Club for Men model Sam Bankman Fried following his company's collapse that cost investors more than $8 billion.



