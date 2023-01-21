There wasn't a company anywhere that got dragged through the mud over the holiday season more than Southwest Airlines (and deservedly so).
The biggest of the "low cost" carriers canceled almost 17,000 flights and lost more than $825 million over its holiday season meltdown. The travel debacle was so bad that Southwest knocked from the front pages former cryptocurrency king and Hair Club for Men model Sam Bankman Fried following his company's collapse that cost investors more than $8 billion.
Southwest Airlines' hard times don't just stop there.
Now the company will be grilled in congressional hearings where lawmakers will mercilessly savage the company for the sake of compelling video on evening news talk shows.
Company shareholders are suing Southwest for ignoring known technical issues with its software responsible for maintaining flight and crew schedules. The irony being upgrades to the company's technology would have been costly and the same shareholders would have fussed over such an expense during quarterly reports.
Finally, the reputational damage done to Southwest is yet unmeasurable among travelers. While Southwest may pop up on a search for the most affordable flight for your next adventure in air travel. you can't tell me the holiday havoc won't cause you to pause and think before booking that trip on Southwest.
So, what is a company to do after it has become a national punchline? Hide until the crisis blows over? Wait until the next big scandal hits some other company? Sit back like choking dogs and let others control the narrative of the airline's future?
No, what Southwest Airlines is doing is go out and control what it realistically can control, put on a brave face and move forward ... and it starts with advertising.
While compiling a series of ads online for a Good Ad/Bad Ad Seminar, I was struck by how many times I kept running across ads for Southwest Airlines. "Book Now," "Wanna Get Away," "Fares as low as," and so on. It was as if Southwest was doing business as usual.
Spoiler Alert: In the face of continued ridicule, Southwest IS doing business as usual and local small and medium-sized businesses could learn a lot from it.
I can't count how many times I had a local business stop advertising because it got a bad review online or someone called it out on a social media post and it went viral.
To pull one's advertising is to use surrender as a strategy. However, that only emboldens the critics and adds validity to the messaging. To stop advertising surrenders a company's ability to counter the narrative created by others. To stop advertising only fans the flames a damaged company hopes to extinguish.
There is an old adage that almost always holds true in both news and advertising. In news, it is not the scandal but how the newsmaker reacts to it. In advertising, it is not the mistake, the bad review or the negative social media post, it is, again, how the business reacts to it.
Folding up like origami and going dark with advertising is never a reaction nor a strategy that is going to work in a company's favor.
Wanna get away? You bet Southwest wants to get away from its holiday headlines! The smart play to "get away" from the negative is to keep advertising to keep control of the narrative straight into consumers' hearts and minds.
MICHAEL D. MESSERLYis the Publisher of The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle