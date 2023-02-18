This is a note of thanks to everyone in New Iberia and the surrounding areas who made the Bayou Teche Museum's Annual Gala such a resounding success.
Ticket sales were record-breaking, our sponsors loyal and generous, food to die for and auction items unique and well received. Thanks to all of you who donated and who bid. Our auctioneer, Senator Fred Mills and his antics had us in stitches and also got the job done with help from our own Taylor Barras.
Our restaurants were extremely generous and creative in their offerings, and our volunteers eager and excited to be in the mix of the evening. Everyone involved in the planning and execution AND participation in this annual fundraiser is unwavering in their loyalty and enthusiasm. And we are thankful.
I would especially like to recognize the unshakable efforts of our Gala committee: Chair, Cathy Indest is resolute in her fundraising and executive efforts, Co-Chairs, Becky Collins and Cindy Gulotta had us all marching to the beat of their organizational drums up to and during the Gala, and the loyal soldiers who kept up the beat, Ana Bellomy, Jamie Halphen, Paige Pesson and Patti Reed stuck with it through numerous challenges.
And I would be remiss if I failed to recognize the Parks & Rec Department of the City of New Iberia. They are always the unsung heroes, but each one is less selfish than the other. Always a smile, always willing, never a negative word … a most amazing group of people and we couldn’t do it without them.
Thanks will never be enough but I hope you ALL know how much your efforts and commitment are valued.
Your membership and participation are vital and The Bayou Teche Museum is richer for your association and dedication.