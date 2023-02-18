This is a note of thanks to everyone in New Iberia and the surrounding areas who made the Bayou Teche Museum's Annual Gala such a resounding success.

Ticket sales were record-breaking, our sponsors loyal and generous, food to die for and auction items unique and well received. Thanks to all of you who donated and who bid. Our auctioneer, Senator Fred Mills and his antics had us in stitches and also got the job done with help from our own Taylor Barras.



Tags