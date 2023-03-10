Following my announcement near the end of February, it is fair to say our decision to partner with the U.S. Post Office to deliver The Daily Iberian on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday has generated some buzz.
In the world of public relations, buzz is something that gets people's attention and gets them talking ... and it's a good thing.
Just like newspaper delivery by mail will prove to be a good thing.
Starting this Tuesday, the Post Office will begin delivering same-day copies of The Daily Iberian to our subscribers. However, there are two important factors that I failed to point out in my first column on the subject that a number of our loyal readers had questions on.
* The Post Office will deliver The Daily Iberian on the same day it is published. We drop all of our subscription copies off at local postal offices before mail carriers arrive for the day. The papers are pre-sorted by route so the postal carrier simply has to add the papers to their bag for the day.
* The Daily Iberian will still be available for single copy purchase at retail locations across the area. Now that the Post Office is handling the delivery of subscriptions, we can focus on finding more locations for The Daily Iberian to be available for purchase.
This week, you may have also noticed a big change on The Daily Iberian front page. There is a sizable white square in the top right hand corner of page A1. No, we're not making a mistake here, we see it, too. This space is reserved for our printer to inkjet a subscriber's delivery address in that blank front page space.
On top of a new publishing schedule, what a time to subscribe! NISH, Franklin and Catholic boys basketball teams all made it to their divisional Final Four and our Sports Director Matt Louviere was there for each exciting moment. At the time of writing this column, NISH and Franklin had not yet played their championship games, but I will be in Lake Charles to see how their seasons finish and The Daily Iberian will have commemorative special pages in tribute to each school in our upcoming editions.
Each of those teams have set a high bar for performance and we at The Daily Iberian are setting a higher bar of service for our subscribers and we have faith in the Post Office to make it happen. Our subscribers deserve it.