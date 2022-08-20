Bret Allain

Sen Bret Allain

Much has been made about the recent announcement that Franklin Foundation Hospital will transition to being named Bayou Bend Health System in the near future.

As a board member of Hospital Service District No. 1, the entity tasked with overseeing the operation of the hospital and all of its services, I want to express why I wholeheartedly endorse the re-branding of our parish hospital.



