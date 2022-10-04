Iberia Parish is growing at an unprecedented pace, and we want to carry on this momentum by continuing to attract and retain businesses and developers.
But to do that, we must take a hard look at the state of our roads. If you drive in Iberia Parish, it does not take long to recognize the need for road improvements.
It has now become a critical situation with no current funds in place to address or change it. We must take action now!
Iberia Parish Public Works Department is tasked with the maintenance of 400-plus miles of roads. This maintenance includes roadside cutting, pothole patching, shoulder repair, signage and spraying.
They do all of this with an annual road maintenance budget of $250,000.
Engineers have reported, realistically, that the annual maintenance budget should be $1,800,000.
To get the situation under control, we are faced with approximately $36,000,000 in road overlay needs. In addition, our Public Works Department is short-staffed by approximately 30 positions due to a hiring shortage and salary restraints.
Our Public Works department struggles to fulfill the work orders they are faced with daily. I commend the excellent work that the department consistently delivers under challenging circumstances.
I can only imagine what they could accomplish with appropriate funds and a full staff. This department needs Iberia Parish to step up.
The Parish must commit to improving the roadways or suffer lasting consequences. It will take a tremendous effort to turn the situation around and improve the future of Iberia Parish roadways.
If this is not addressed, businesses, developers, and residents will begin to pull out and look toward other locations that can provide the basic need of well-maintained infrastructure.
In the coming months, Parish Council members and I will look to you for the support required to make the necessary changes. I am asking in advance for your support to make this happen.