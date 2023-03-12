The 16th Judicial District Attorney, M. Bofill “Bo” Duhe, and City of New Iberia Judge, Trey Haik, addressed the Iberia Parish Council at the Wednesday, February 2nd meeting regarding the juvenile crime rate and the need for a Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Mr. Duhé and Judge Haik explained the need for a regional juvenile detention facility is critical to help stem the rise in juvenile crime. Currently, Iberia Parish does not have automatic access to a juvenile facility to house those individuals who have committed felony crimes, in particular violent crimes including homicides. Iberia Parish, New Iberia City Court, and the City of Jeanerette, must search for facilities to place these violent repeat offenders.
This problem became more critical when legislation was passed that took effect in 2020 by treating 17-year-olds as juveniles. From 2019 to 2020, when the law became effective, the number of juveniles that committed homicides rose 140%. Previously, once a person turned 17 years of age, if they committed a crime, they were housed in adult facilities that are much more inexpensive than juvenile facilities.
This presents a two-fold problem, the first being the negative impact the older juveniles have on the younger population and the second being a lack of beds, with Louisiana only having 11 juvenile facilities.
Federally mandated regulations require a juvenile be properly housed within 72 hours of arrest.
Due to the limited number of beds and the necessary outsourcing, this can cost between $300- $400 per individual, per day, making it cost prohibitive for our rural cities and parishes.
Additionally, if the proper housing cannot be provided the juvenile must be released to the custody of their parents, regardless of the seriousness of their crime. This removes the much- needed immediate consequence from the judicial process.
The district attorneys and judges of nine parishes, Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion have formed a committee to spearhead the development of a Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in a central location, yet to be determined.
They are looking for governmental and public support. This will be a long process and will require funding from various sources. With this legislation, a regional commission will be formed that is representative of each parish and will aid in the early stages of development.
Mr. Duhe and Judge Haik have the full support of this administration and the Iberia Parish Council. We hope our citizen’s will also lend their support on this much needed project that will help to lower our area’s crime rate. For more information or to find out how you may help, you may call District Attorney M. Bofill “Bo” Duhe’s office at 337-369-4420 or email boduhe@16jda.com
Following this presentation, I delivered my president’s announcements which included an update on the Parish’s use of the $13,563,659 received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). This funding, made available through the federal government’s Secretary of
Agriculture was allocated to speed up the country’s recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession.
I am extremely proud of how the Council and my administration have leveraged portions of these funds to accomplish a large number of projects. To date we have been able to address issues such as sewerage, waterlines, road repairs, bridge repairs, etc. During this week’s council meeting, the Council approved, $2,666,667 of ARPA funds for the Parish’s planned Municipal Evacuation Center, a facility which will serve the citizens of the Parish for post emergency events.
Federal regulations require ARPA funds are to be obligated for projects before the end of December 2024 and spent on those projects by the end of December 2026. Iberia Parish Government and the Parish Council leveraged $6,448,182 of ARPA funds as match dollars to address $31,116,856 worth of infrastructure projects.
We have also obligated $3,716,767 to several additional needed projects in Iberia Parish. As of now, the total amount of ARPA funds obligated is $10,164,949 with $3,398,709 remaining for future projects. What an outstanding accomplishment by Iberia Parish Government and the Council on behalf of the citizens of the Parish. This is an excellent example of how hard we work to strategically manage the Parish’s dollars to maximize our ability to improve the lives of the people of Iberia Parish.
M. LARRY RICHARDserves as Iberia Parish President.