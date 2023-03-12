The 16th Judicial District Attorney, M. Bofill “Bo” Duhe, and City of New Iberia Judge, Trey Haik, addressed the Iberia Parish Council at the Wednesday, February 2nd meeting regarding the juvenile crime rate and the need for a Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Mr. Duhé and Judge Haik explained the need for a regional juvenile detention facility is critical to help stem the rise in juvenile crime. Currently, Iberia Parish does not have automatic access to a juvenile facility to house those individuals who have committed felony crimes, in particular violent crimes including homicides. Iberia Parish, New Iberia City Court, and the City of Jeanerette, must search for facilities to place these violent repeat offenders.



