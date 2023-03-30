On Saturday, April 15, 2023, Iberia Parish Government will host its bi-annual Household Waste Day.
Unfortunately, all too often, we find ourselves with household waste that is not accepted by our weekly garbage collection providers. Many times, these items find their way on the sides of our roads. Iberia Parish is too beautiful for this to occur. The Parish is providing this opportunity for the convenience of its citizens and the beautification of our Parish.
This program includes not only our rural areas, but the municipalities as well. As we enter into spring, we should have spring cleaning on our minds. I hope you will take this opportunity to go through your homes and storage sheds to locate acceptable items to properly dispose of them.
For a complete list of acceptable items, please visit our website at www.iberiagov.net. This is also a good time to not only look for items on your property, but if you see the occasional tire in a ditch, pick it up and bring it to the back parking lot of the Courthouse on Saturday, April 15th .
As we think about the importance of being good shepherds of our physical environment, I would like to highlight an organization that has, and continues to be, good shepherds to our fellow citizens. The council members and I would like for you to join us in honoring our local chapter of The American Red Cross. In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first proclamation designating March as Red Cross Month. This tradition has continued annually for 80 years.
Our courthouse proudly flies the Red Cross flag during this month in honor of our support. A vital part of our community, the Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends entirely on volunteers and the generosity of individuals to fulfill its mission.
The Red Cross provides necessary relief during some of the most challenging times of our lives. Their programs of assistance range from providing shelter, feeding, and comforting victims of disasters, suppling approximately 40% of the nation's blood, teaching life-saving skills, distributing international humanitarian aid, supporting veterans, military members, and their families. We can all assist in some way.
Please consider showing your support by giving blood, learning lifesaving skills, volunteering, or making a donation. Together we can make a difference.
M. LARRY RICHARDserves as Iberia Parish President.