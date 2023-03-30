RICHARD
M. LARRY RICHARD

 THE DAILY IBERIAN

On Saturday, April 15, 2023, Iberia Parish Government will host its bi-annual Household Waste Day.

Unfortunately, all too often, we find ourselves with household waste that is not accepted by our weekly garbage collection providers. Many times, these items find their way on the sides of our roads. Iberia Parish is too beautiful for this to occur. The Parish is providing this opportunity for the convenience of its citizens and the beautification of our Parish.



