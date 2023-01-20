M. Larry Richard
Buy Now

M. Larry Richard

The holidays are past us, and the new year has begun. Iberia Parish Government continues to be extremely busy with many projects and issues in various stages of completion. Every day the staff and I come to work focused on improving the quality of life for the residents and the businesses of Iberia Parish.

In August 2022, we began a renovation project for Courtroom A on the second floor of the Parish courthouse building. I am happy to announce that these renovations are complete.



Tags