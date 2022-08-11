I am pleased to announce extensive improvements are underway in Iberia Parish, with over 50 projects in various stages, from planning to completion. These projects cover many of our most urgent needs, including, but not limited to, sewage and water lines, roads and bridges, airport improvements, firefighter equipment, courthouse renovations, and the list goes on and on.
During my time as your parish president, I have worked diligently to address the needs of our Parish. These efforts are evidenced by the multitude of projects we are bringing to fruition. The following highlights the status of just a few of these projects:
The Jefferson Canal North Water Control Structure is moving into the bid phase and the Courtroom A Renovations Project is proceeding with demolition. Both are set to begin in early August.
The Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Sewer System Improvements project for Sewerage District 1 will progress to the bid phase on August 2.
Rehabilitation at the airport of Hangar 88 and Parking Lot enters bid phase on August 4.
The Waterworks District No. 3 Waterline Relocation for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Louisiana 88 realignment project was awarded to the low bidder, CO-D Construction of Louisiana. This project is ready to proceed to the construction phase.
Air packs and bunker gear for Fire District 1 will receive bids in early August.
Renovations are underway in the basement to modify the office space previously occupied by Homeland Security.
A contractor completed their work which involved the removal of a wall. The remainder of the work, including painting and light electrical, will be done by our maintenance staff with the help of inmate labor provided by the Sheriff’s Office. The result is expected to be complete and the space ready for use within two weeks.
Earlier in the month, we conducted an online auction to dispose of some surplus equipment for the Public Works Department. Just over $200,000 of proceeds were generated from the sale.
The hard work continues, and I am eager to share the progress with you as it unfolds. Exciting things are happening in Iberia Parish, and I am thrilled to be facilitating the progress.