The first couple months of the 2023 Hurricane Season have been quiet, but we must remember the most active months still lie ahead.
I am sure you will join me in praying that the remainder of the season will continue to be uneventful. However, it is critical that we remain diligent in our preparation should the contrary be our reality.
Under the excellent leadership of Prescott Marshall, Emergency Preparedness Director, Iberia Parish works hard year-round to prepare for the unexpected. But, at this time of year, it is always prudent to refresh ourselves on best preparation practices and the steps we must take should a storm event threaten our area.
Parish Government held a Hurricane Preparedness seminar for all department heads and key personnel earlier in the season.
This was our opportunity to review the Parish’s emergency plan and to communicate employee expectations should a storm event approach our area. In addition, CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) hosted PARISH PREPARED, a citizen’s disaster conference for family and community preparedness in June.
Approximately 100 citizens were present to receive updates for this year’s hurricane season. A prepared community is a safe community.
While we do everything possible to protect Iberia Parish citizens and property in a hurricane, the most effective protection comes from prepared citizens, families, and businesses. The State of Louisiana has an excellent preparedness website, www.getagameplan.org, which I strongly recommend everyone to visit and study
It has valuable information on preparing your family, children, pets, and residents with disabilities, as well as mitigating hazards to your property.
To keep you informed in an emergency, Iberia Parish Government has provided our Parish Informational Notification System or PINS. This system is Iberia Parish’s official emergency alert and notification system.
It is used to alert the public during emergencies. It is a free service that allows you to sign up online for customized alerts via text, email, and voice message. In addition to emergency alerts, you can also choose to receive customizable community notifications. These include notifications about severe weather, safety, health, utility disruptions, etc.
Iberia Parish Government provides this service at no cost to the Public; however, message and data rates may apply. I encourage everyone to sign up for Iberia PINS by visiting www.iberiaparishgovernment.org and using the Iberia PINS icon at the bottom of any page on the site. Additionally, emergency information is always posted on the Iberia Parish Government Facebook page and the Iberia Parish Government website.
Please stay alert and prepared to keep your family and our community safe.
M. LARRY RICHARD serves as Iberia Parish President.