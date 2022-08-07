One morning, I awoke and stumbled to the bathroom, which I am more apt to do now that my bladder is much smaller than it used to be.
I didn't turn on the light, hoping that my aim was true.
Seconds into this ritual, a light on the top of the toilet tank whirled into action.
Alexa.
I had not said a word. No "Hey Alexa!" Just the sound of tinkling had apparently set her off.
This wasn't the first time this has happened. More than a few times, I have been silently going about my daily routines when all a sudden she swirls to life. A few times, I heard a woman or a man speaking, as if I was catching them in the middle of a conversation.
Talk radio? Transmissions from another planet?
I wasn't sure but it freaks me out and I run to the bathroom and unplug Alexa, which causes her to hurl insults at me the next time I turn her on.
Alexa, in the form of an Echo Dot, is in my bathroom because my daughter listens to music when she showers. And by music I mean Billie Eilish.
I know Alexa is a spy. I know she is always listening and I have given up on trying to figure out how to stop her, cell phones, bluetooth speakers, Smart TVs, iPads and just about anything that plugs in from spying on me.
I can't count how many times I have had conversations, in person, that have resulted in pop-up ads on my phone or computer.
"I think my stove is broken," resulted in ads for Home Depot.
"I want to put a long carpet runner in the hallway," results in ads for Wayfair and Overstock.
"I feel like I'm going to die," resulted in ads for funeral homes and cemetery plots.
I am not kidding.
This is also true: I was thinking about buying my daughter, Jenna, more art supplies. She said her paints were out-of-date.
I have never, ever seen an ad for acrylic paints before but sure enough, on my Yahoo page, crept an ad for acrylic paints.
And I was only thinking about buying them. I didn't verbally express this to anyone but myself and not out loud.
So, I give up. They, whoever "they" may be, are always listening.
It's not necessarily for nefarious reasons. It's all about the money.
Still, in this age of Marvel comics, there are certain evildoers out there, mainly our government, that take great pleasure in spying on our every action.
But how to stop them?
Maxwell Smart used the Cone of Silence.
Now, thanks to some people who are much smarter than us, we have the Bracelet of Silence.
Ben Zhao bought an Echo for his home in Chicago and his wife, Heather Zheng, "freaked out," he told the New York Times.
She hated the thought of something always listening to her.
Both are computer science professors and, with this knowledge, they developed the Bracelet of Silence.
It has 24 speakers that emit ultrasonic signals that blocks Alexa from listening and recording.
The bracelet is a bulky, ugly thing, but not anywhere near as clunky and unwieldy as the Cone of Silence, which actually never worked very well.
This, the professors assure us, works wonders.
It is not in production, so we have to wait a bit to buy one.
In the meantime, I have stocked up on aluminum foil, which I drape myself in each morning.
It works pretty well, except, of course, when I have to use the bathroom and Alexa spouts off.
"Amazon now has 20% off on aluminum foil and free shipping if you act now."
Sigh.
(Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at desmitmail@yahoo.com)