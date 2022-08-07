Scott DeSmit

Scott DeSmit

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

One morning, I awoke and stumbled to the bathroom, which I am more apt to do now that my bladder is much smaller than it used to be.

I didn't turn on the light, hoping that my aim was true.



Tags