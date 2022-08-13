Scott DeSmit

Scott DeSmit

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

I was on the porch, which I often am at night, when Jenna came barging out, which she often does at night.

“Dad. Have you written about me and Brayden?”



Tags