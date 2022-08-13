I was on the porch, which I often am at night, when Jenna came barging out, which she often does at night.
“Dad. Have you written about me and Brayden?”
Brayden is Jenna’s boyfriend.
“No. Why?”
“Are you going to? You should write about us.”
One of my pet peeves is when someone tells me what to write about.
Jenna, however, can do that without fear of reprisal because I usually cave to her every request.
Yes, my 12-year-old daughter has a boyfriend, her second actually.
The first didn’t last long, which I knew it wouldn’t.
Still, it horrified me. Terrified me. Angered me.
“You shouldn’t have a boyfriend,” I told her. “It’s stupid. Boys are dumb and gross. Friends are better.”
I wasn’t aware of her second boyfriend, Brayden, at first.
She called him a “friend.”
“Good. Stay that way. It’s better to be friends,” I told her. “Boys are dumb and gross.”
Not only that but 12? Isn’t that too young to date?
It was then that I realized that I am old. Much older than Brayden’s parents or any of Jenna’s friends’ parents.
Thus, I forget.
Yes, we did “date” when we were that young.
And it was always, always at the direction of the girls, who mature much faster and become boy crazy.
My first date was when I was 8 or 9. Maranne McDade.
She had long red hair and she was a bit of a tomboy and we used to wrestle in the backyard.
I took her bowling for our first “date,” a date orchestrated by our parents.
Then I walked her to the door, as instructed by my parents, and, well, nothing.
“Did you kiss her goodbye?” I remember my dad’s friend asking me with a laugh.
My second date was Lisa, who when I was 10 told me that I would be taking her to the carnival. Or else.
Gulp. OK.
A year later came my first kiss. I was in sixth grade and 11 or 12 and attending my first party.
We were alone and awkwardly kissing when a girl burst in and informed my friend that her grandmother had just died.
Was there ever a more clear warning to stay away from women?
I didn’t, however, have too many girlfriends during my school years. Which is what I told Jenna.
“Why do you want to be tied down to a boy?” I said. “And boys are dumb and gross, anyway.”
Jenna has been “with” Brayden now for 118 days, six hours and 47 minutes and 13 seconds. Or something like that.
Big eye roll.
I have yet to want to break him in half, which is good. When he comes over I have rules.
“Your bedroom door has to stay open. I can barge in without warning at any time and if I see anything I don’t like then I will kill him.”
“Whatever dad,” Jenna says and off to the room they go.
Jenna tests me. Constantly. She tells me everything, the good, the bad and the ugly, mainly in attempts to get my goat and to witness my reaction.
“Dad,” she said the other day. “I’m going to give you a heart attack when I’m in high school. I’m gonna have sooooo much fun!”
“You give me heart attacks now,” I replied.
I tried explaining to her that Brayden and her will eventually break up.
This angers Jenna, of course, but that’s life.
I’m not sure how long they will last. I do know that I don’t particularly like that my daughter has a boyfriend at 12 and, just writing about it, I’m starting to feel a few pangs in my chest.
Uggh.
