Ahead of a state special session on insurance next week, many of Louisiana’s elected officials, business leaders and state lobbyists decamped to Washington, D.C., for the annual Washington Mardi Gras. The politically-fueled celebration this week features dozens of corporate parties, business group luncheons and candidate fundraisers.

While official events don’t get underway until Thursday, hundreds of attendees arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday to take advantage of the week’s unofficial welcome parties thrown by the Louisiana congressional delegation and industry groups.



