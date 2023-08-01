Louisiana, like most of the country, is struggling under the weight of inflation. It makes zero sense to burden Louisianans with yet another regressive tax that will raise the price of everything from cars to appliances.

Unfortunately, congressional Democrats are planning to re-up proposals for a carbon border adjustment tax. The most recent iteration of this legislation was ironically called the “Fair, Affordable, Innovate, and Resilient Transition and Competition Act,” or FAIR Act. But we should be honest about this tax: it’s anything but fair for Louisiana families.



