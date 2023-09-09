Recently I saw an opinion piece on whether or not artificial intelligence (AI) can be used in the classroom.
This really made me think about how this might work ... or may not work.
According to edweek.org, 60 percent of teachers say they have used ChatGPT AI in the classroom because it can instantly answer seemingly any question.
It goes on to say that there are potential downsides such as inaccurate or biased answers based on faulty information it draws from and it has huge potential to cause privacy problems.
Despite the risks, teachers have used it to plan lessons, provide feedback and respond to parent emails.
In my opinion this is just the tip of the iceberg as I think teachers will be looking for even more ways to make their jobs easier.
Of course that does not mean teachers are the only ones using AI to improve their work performance nor is there anything wrong with using AI to do so.
Nearly anyone who has a job that could benefit from using some form of AI will be interested in how they may be able to improve job performance and make their jobs easier at the same time.
My job here at The Daily Iberian could benefit from using AI to quickly look up information for any story we may be working on. It can also be used to write and edit stories.
It’s not foolproof and we, along with everyone else, is dabbling in how to best use AI.
One thing is for sure, using AI does save time and as we all know there is never enough time so any benefit we can get will be taken advantage of.
With that being said, we all need to be prepared to see more and more use of artificial intelligence in all aspects of our life.
Because sooner or later you may be communicating more with computers than human beings when it comes to dealing with customer service and general communication with just about any company or industry out there.
KEN HARTYis the Publisher of The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle. You can reach him at kenh@daily-iberian.com