KENNETH E. THORPE

KENNETH E. THORPE

Thirty years ago, AIDS patients faced increasing symptoms and the risk of death while awaiting life-saving drugs that had shown enormous promise in clinical trials — but that were hung up in the FDA's traditional approval process. In response, Congress sanctioned a new FDA "accelerated approval" pathway that gave patients earlier access to medicines. Lives were spared and our healthcare system finally had solutions to manage a disease that was ravaging our nation.

That same accelerated approval pathway has saved countless lives over the past three decades. Cancer treatments have been developed and delivered to patients more readily. Rare diseases once considered untreatable now have new standards of care that were previously completely unthinkable.



Tags