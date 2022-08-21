Pam column
Pam's prism is a sign the sun is setting at a different time and slightly different place, moving into the autumn light.

The sights and sounds of the Deep South in mid-August are changing. The spectrum of color the prisms make are different now. They are still hanging in the same places in my windows, but somehow, their display is different; the earth is preparing for the arrival of the next season, another cloak to cover us in, another time to enjoy.

My summer house that I wrote about earlier is no longer; it is waning like the moon. The sun is setting at a different time and slightly different place so the shadows it makes inside are changing, moving into the autumn light.



