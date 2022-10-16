pam column
This will be a column filled with metaphors and doubts ...

I have lived in the same house for thirty-seven and a half years. It sits on nearly eight acres, and it is my favorite place to be, but…it has outgrown me. Let me first proclaim, I hope to never leave this place, this place I where planted each tree, this place I chose every color for each wall, this place where Santa and the Tooth Fairy consistently visited and this kitchen that was always open, this place where I raised my family. It is where I want to be, it is my shelter and my home.



