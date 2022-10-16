This will be a column filled with metaphors and doubts ...
I have lived in the same house for thirty-seven and a half years. It sits on nearly eight acres, and it is my favorite place to be, but…it has outgrown me. Let me first proclaim, I hope to never leave this place, this place I where planted each tree, this place I chose every color for each wall, this place where Santa and the Tooth Fairy consistently visited and this kitchen that was always open, this place where I raised my family. It is where I want to be, it is my shelter and my home.
Now that I am much older than my house, we have both changed, a lot, and it has become a curious and challenging relationship. It seems my gardens and yard have not followed my lead; they have not slowed down like I am trying to do. Instead, they are growing profusely without consideration for the extra care they require! I cannot keep up.
All the seeds, plants and cuttings I have collected and lovingly planted throughout the years are like “teens on steroids” and I just cannot. I read somewhere, probably on social media, about these feelings that overwhelm. The “advice” was good, if you cannot do it all just do a little something.
Okay.
Today, I chose to clean out a flower bed that runs along a short wall of my house. It was early when I went outside, the Harvest Moon was still shining in the Western sky and the air was cool and smelled like roux – (just joking about the roux). I had fresh energy and dubious determination.
For a while, it was wonderful tending to this little patch of fertile earth early in the morning. I pulled out heaps of wild hydrangea that had spread into infinity and I felt accomplished. This proliferation of Wild Hydrangeas or, as some say, Cashmere Bouquet, is from a few stems my mother brought here about thirty years ago; it is a pass along plant. I remember being so happy to have them (and her) to begin “stocking” my new flowerbeds with plants.
My “thirty something” self lovingly planted them in the little butterfly garden I was growing, and all was well. Now, they have put down roots and runners and are never leaving, they are everywhere and my “sixty something” self is overwhelmed. I do not want them to leave because when they bloom in summer and the butterflies come and the air is fragrant from their sweet scent, I stop to think intently of my mother. I never want them to leave, but could they just slow down? Anyway, I pulled all of them out of that bed without regret because I know, for certain, they will be back in the spring and in summer, and I will be happy, once again, to see them.
As I pulled and yanked, I was careful not to uproot the day lilies from Mrs. Viator and vigilant not to accidentally dig up the fat St. Joseph bulbs from Miss Sue. There was a cherished Bleeding Heart plant that Genie’s sisters gifted me soon after she passed and liriope from my mother’s house that I did not disturb.
In the front yard, there are iron plants I bought years ago from Sr. Ann Carmel; she was having a little plant sale, and these came from the convent’s yard … $1.00 a container. I have beautiful Hidden Ginger from Agnes and Louisiana irises from Gus’s nursery on 182, all are growing like children, rapidly, beautifully, and considerably.
Then there is the Creeping Jenny; “Jenny” has crept into the most obscure places and refuses to slow down also, but, in summer, her yellow blossoms are as sweet as her name. She is a pass along plant also (I think from Lonette) with lots of love and beauty attached to her.
I can accurately say “love” covers every inch of my yard, but I must harness it, for unlike the plants, getting older, for me, means slowing down a bit.
Anyway, I recall some parable or story that declares a mouse can eat an elephant one bite at a time. I suppose I can tend to my garden one bed at a time.
While the early morning moon hangs in the Western sky, and the cool air from the North gives me energy, I will pull and dig as I remember lovingly the people who gave me pass along plants many years ago.