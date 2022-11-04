lunch
Buy Now

There’s a little notecard that says “Lunch” sitting on a ledge and leaning against my kitchen window. It serves as a small reminder to meet friends for lunch today, Thursday, at 11:30.

Our lunch date is a regular thing, but its regularity is random … schedules must line up. The four of us, Danelle, Marcy, Nanette and I are childhood friends that, somehow, reconnected and formed this cozy group.



Tags