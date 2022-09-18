This time of year makes me think of the Ox Cart Man, a children’s book by Donald Hall with illustrations by Barbara Cooney, illustrations that received the Caldecott award in 1980.
It is a beautiful story that was passed down from generations of long-ago taking place in New England at the Portsmouth Market. Donald Hall’s words are simple and lyrical as he follows a family during harvest, a family that made use of their land and all that it gave them … ”
In October he backed his ox into his cart and he and his family filled it up with everything they made or grew all year long that was left over.”
It is a tender story with a great lesson somewhat veiled within the pages, a lesson about reusing and renewal – reusing resources and renewing lives. I believe this is how we began, resourceful, hard-working, living close to the earth, treating all we were given with respect.
Society has not always been “disposable.” Once, in the early and frugal days of our country, things needed to last, they were given care and when something broke, it was repaired instead of replaced. I witnessed a bit of the remnants of this reality with my grandparents and even with my parents. Care was always given to the limited number of things they possessed.
Jeans were patched, hems were “let down”, shoes were resoled, clothes were “passed down”, buttons were re-sewn, and leftovers were served. I imagine a sense of accomplishment was felt by being thrifty and not wasting, not “needing” so much. They were the original reuse/ recycle generations. There was no need for an environmental concept to “trend”; it was just how they lived, naturally.
With the ox cart man as a gentle backdrop and the approaching seasons of (potential) hyper consumerism, I reflect on the simplicity of the holidays of my childhood, to adjust my perspective, to try to be more focused on what matters and less anxious about what does not, for, we are about to be assaulted with so many things we are told we “need” to make the seasons special.
Our family had one pumpkin at Halloween that sat carved and pompous atop the small white patio table with a votive candle secured inside its hollow and brief existence that we lit at night.
For Thanksgiving, it was all about the Tom Turkey; he weighed twenty pounds and sat stoically on the dining room table waiting to be ceremonially carved by my dad. Christmas was a Douglas Fir cut from the woods and later, purchased from the old Winn Dixie. Santa’s toys came from the Sears Wish Book; one “big” toy and a few cherished presents were under the tree Christmas morning … I think I remember nearly all of them, for the occasion was modest and magical. I suppose my mom struggled then as we do now to make these holidays unforgettable on a limited budget, but looking back, there is much minimalism attached to my memory. I think it is that that aides in my remembrance, little to clutter the beauty of it all.
I hope you were able to see the Harvest Moon; it was, at least for me, a promise of autumn and sugarcane tractors and gumbo and all the wonderful and simple moments upon us here in Acadiana.
Perhaps, one evening in October, you can sit a child on your lap and read aloud the Ox Cart Man. If you do, I think he and his family will leave a tender thought of contentment that will linger… for both you and the child.