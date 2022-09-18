This time of year makes me think of the Ox Cart Man, a children’s book by Donald Hall with illustrations by Barbara Cooney, illustrations that received the Caldecott award in 1980.

It is a beautiful story that was passed down from generations of long-ago taking place in New England at the Portsmouth Market. Donald Hall’s words are simple and lyrical as he follows a family during harvest, a family that made use of their land and all that it gave them … ”



Tags