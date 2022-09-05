Heat, humidity, endless rain, mosquitoes, inflation, politics … that about sums it up these days. But it is September now and a wonderful time of year is upon us.
It begins with the “Festival,” then the Gumbo Cook-Off, a myriad of cruciferous vegetables at the farmers market, a cool snap, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukah and all that is in between. I choose to focus more on these happy events and less on the above-mentioned.
I never tire of the anticipation, the buzz, that begins here in September.
We wait for the first “ever so slight” northern breeze while keeping our fingers crossed and saying our prayers that the Gulf remains calm until December 1.
By now, our freezers are full of shrimp from the Gulf and smothered okra from our gardens. The gumbo pots are scrubbed clean and eager to christen the first gumbo of the season.
The first tiny puff of cool morning air will become the news of the day. The mill on Northside Road will soon be turned on and Western boots will be on the shelves at Gulotta’s.
There will be a Fais do do under the Pavilion, carnival rides in the Plaza and a new Queen Sugar will be crowned … sounds like something from a Lifetime or Hallmark movie, doesn’t it? This is us; this is what we do, this is what makes us a community.
The Full Harvest Moon will rise on September 10 setting the stage for all mentioned. This full moon is named the Harvest Moon because it is the full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox on September 22. The Harvest Moon reminds us that summer is over, and the harvest begins.
It rises soon after sunset, giving the farmers time to harvest their crops late into the evening.
I end with the following fragmented observation I wrote a few years ago and found on my computer while attempting to clean up some files … it seemed poignant enough to provoke a bit of leisure thought:
“I did not plan this, but I was outside at just the right time to take a very telling picture. It was a portrait of a sad, but true story about dominance and perhaps an example of Darwinism. I have kept chickens for possibly 25 years, and I have learned so much from these fabulous fowls; I could literally write a chapter’s worth.
"For example, I now know that birds of a feather do flock together. I have learned that there is a definite hierarchy within each flock and if there is more than one rooster, as in my case and the point of this story, a dominant rooster will emerge. The rooster in the foreground is THAT rooster. He has already “eradicated” one other rooster, a delightful somewhat timid rooster with colorful tail feathers.
"His life was taken one day in a very graphic and brutal way. I was very sad, for he was the “underdog” of the barnyard and was the one rooster that seemed to “like” me; he was never aggressive towards me, hence his demise. There is another “outranked” rooster that remains; he has learned not to go near the hens or THAT rooster.
"I must feed him separately and, at night, he sleeps in the orange trees instead of in the safe coop. Sometimes, a small flock of hens will break away and hang out with him for a while but, mostly, he lives a life of solitude most always in fear.”
I could go on and on about the things I have learned from my chickens … they have revealed natural traits in a raw and real way, traits and tendencies that are evident in all the natural world, some within the human species … that is my observation and accompanying opinion.
