“And so, this is Christmas…” (John Lennon)
I began writing this Christmas column with many protruding thoughts stabbing my concentration, for there is much overstimulation “out there,” in this holiday season of 2022. Contradiction and disagreement are leaving many of us adrift and exhausted in a propaganda flurry.
To avoid internal conflict and negativity, I quickly transferred my thoughts to our town, a soft place to land, a place we call home.
I started remembering places that were once named after people, people that lived here, people many of us knew, distantly perhaps, but still, “knew”. For instance, many grocery stores were named after the families that owned them, local families who we could see and speak to whenever we shopped there … Dugas, Stein, Dartez.
I grew up in Little Woods so my mom often shopped at Dartez’s (the original, near Acadian Acres). Mr. Paul was always in the store and later, when it became Stein’s, Mr. Harvey was always there, tending the fresh meat market, checking out customers, just there, helping and as a reassurance.
The Dugas Brother’s store was a favorite place to stop on the way home from school. My mom would get things for supper, and we would get a candy treat from the check-out counter.
Simoneaud’s was near the park, a great neighborhood market for the people that lived “across the bayou”.
And if we needed clothes for the family, there were stores with local names, like Wormser, Abdalla, Lewald, Little Susan, and Bowab. Even our shoe stores were people we knew, like Babineaux and Stelco.
The feed stores were also named for the people who owned them and who worked there, like Hebert and Meyer.
The owners were our neighbors. We supported these local merchants, and they gave back to our community. All we needed was within the perimeters of our town. And if it was not, we ordered from the Sears catalogue.
Even the schools had names we knew, Susan Terrell, Elizabeth Forgey, Hilda Roberts, Jonas Henderson High, and Nina Gates. These names and these people created an atmosphere of familiarity and home.
In support of what I just wrote, I decided to do another “from the vault” column and post one from December 2006. By then, I had been writing for the Daily Iberia for 12 months and this column at Christmas was so much fun to remember and to write…I hope you, once again, enjoy the nostalgia.
Sunday column on December 2006
Remembering Christmas, for me, is remembering a gentle world created by my family and generated by wonderful people and hometown spaces. One of those places was downtown New Iberia in the 60’s and 70’s. I can easily call to mind the festive feeling of being there, bundled, walking hurriedly besides my mother. The holidays were here and so was the bustle!
Aluminum Christmas trees were in many of the windows, decorated with monochromatic glass balls and spotlighted with kaleidoscope lights. J.W. Lowe’s had opened its Toyland across from Mr. Huckaby’s lunch counter, and Wormser’s Junior Department was filled with Weejuns and Hang Ten. The entire street was on the brink of Christmas.
Abdallas was one of my mom’s favorite places to shop. We would circle around Main to St. Peter several times before giving up and parking in the back parking lot. That was okay with me; I loved disappearing in the backdoor of Abdallas. I imagined it was some clandestine entry known by few. When I walked in, the holidays greeted me at once.
Each of the little offices was decorated; I could usually steal a swift glance while my mother whisked me by. I could hear Bing Crosby and smell bayberry. All my senses were engaged. After passing the offices and the water fountain, there was the ladies’ department, brimming with holiday dresses. Mrs. Theresa could coordinate the most becoming outfits for ladies with special places to go.
Mr. Abdalla was usually somewhere in this area, standing there in a perfectly sized suit and polished shoes, thoughtfully watching, and making sure all was well with his store.
Around the corner, under the clock, were the gift wrappers. These were high school girls who had the best jobs in our town — they wrapped up Christmas for Abdallas. I loved to watch as they chose beautiful papers with matching ribbons. The gift wrappers themselves were so “Christmassy.” They had on beautiful, festive clothing and delicate jewelry that glistened from the light when they tied ribbons and fastened bows. It was all so generous and special; each detail was displayed. No one could leave there without feeling cheerful.
I think they marketed Christmas magic in our little town.
By now, we were in the main part of the store-the center thoroughfare. It was decorated with pageantry and greenery. Shoppers were everywhere-exchanging Christmas wishes and heartfelt hugs, testing perfumes, selecting wallets and lingerie and walking out with crisp black and white shopping bags and eagerness to give. Sometimes Santa was there handing out peppermint and magic.
Before writing this little piece of nostalgia, I tried to remember some of the names of the men of Abdallas. I struggled, but my neighbor, Jerome Weber, had no problem remembering. He reminded me of Mr. Elson Guidry, George’s dad, in the men’s department and Chuck’s dad, Mr. Merkel Richard, in the shoe department. These men were so purposeful and are such a warm part of this wonderful memory. It seemed then, that those extraordinary people and that matchless experience would always be there.
“When Christmas bells are swinging above the fields of snow, We hear sweet voices ringing from lands of long ago, And etched on vacant places Are half-forgotten faces Of friends we used to cherish, and loves we used to know.”
— Ella Wheeler Wilcox
