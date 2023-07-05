Consumers spend billions of dollars each year traveling. With the convenience of the internet, sometimes it's difficult to find a trustworthy third-party travel service. Sometimes well-recognized names are spoofed, or scammers trick users into thinking they're dealing with the hotel or airline directly.
Recognizing a good travel agent:
Takes the time to learn your travel needs, preferences, tastes, budget, and personal limitations, such as medical conditions or phobias.
Does comparison shopping to find the transportation, accommodations, attractions, and services that will give you the greatest satisfaction at the best price.
Keeps abreast of new developments in the travel industry that could benefit you, such as price cuts and special deals on airfares and hotels.
Is highly knowledgeable about attractions and local customs at popular destinations and can provide tips that will help you choose among options and keep your trip running smoothly.
Will be able to stay current on any travel restrictions or alerts that may arise and impact your travel.
How to find a good travel agent:
When possible, deal with a local travel agent. Take advice from friends and business associates who use an agent they trust, and always check business profiles on BBB.org.
Visit or call several agencies to find the one that best suits your needs.
Consider everything from the office's appearance to the agent’s willingness to listen and answer questions.
Ask about a specific agent’s professional background. For example, what kind of training or education they have had.
Contact the American Society of Travel Agents to check if a travel agent you consider using belongs to this organization.
Go to BBB.org/travel to see more tips and tips for how to avoid travel scams. If you're planning on traveling to Canada, check travel advisories.
