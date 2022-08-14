Purchase Access

I’m sitting on a quiet beach this early morning with a notepad in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other while a storm brews above and around me. The smell of seaweed is telling me it’s about to rain on my head.

We’re in Orange Beach during the hottest month of the year.



Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.