I’m sitting on a quiet beach this early morning with a notepad in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other while a storm brews above and around me. The smell of seaweed is telling me it’s about to rain on my head.
We’re in Orange Beach during the hottest month of the year.
Why, you ask? Because it’s a tradition that began 35 years ago when Emily was five, their Daddy was forty, I was 31, and two-year-old Jacques was in the care of my parents eating an excessive amount of donut holes with my father, 22, to be exact.
In our early years, their father gave us all beach names. Emily was Bonnie Beetleburger, Jacques was Wussell Whatapatot, I was Phyllis Flypaper, and he was Jackson Jaboon. Jack passed away several years ago and left us with those silly names and a monumental trunk-full of melancholy and memories. My morning is filled with flashes of them, and me. The flashes won’t stop coming, and I am lonesome for what we had. Emily will be 40 soon, Jacques is 35 and expecting Jacques IV in October, and I’m 65 and trying to adapt to the fact that I’m 65 and have on swim shorts that conceal my 65 year old legs. My ensemble is remindful of the beachwear in the 1959 movie, Some Like it Hot. Turning 65 has been unsettling, and I can’t seem to get my heart off my sleeve.
I’m now finishing this article at home and I spent this dreary damp day going through Jacques’s things that’ll be kept by him now, and mostly in the new nursery.
Things such as baby pictures, scuffed-up baby shoes I kept on my desk, pale blue Feltman Brothers clothing and the knit cap he wore upon his tiny head in the hospital nursery. I packed up his vintage books I collected. My theme was funny titles, such as, “The Boy Who Would Not Say His Name.” I hesitated to open a velvet box I haven’t opened in ages. In it was his First Communion Rosary, a religious medal, his Timex watch, a baseball and bowling medal, a pale blue ribbon worn on his Christening gown, a Cathedral-Carmel baseball cap with the #2 written in ink on the bill, and a St. Thomas Moore Disciplinary Referral for saying, “What the Hell.”
I did the same when Emily was expecting her first child, and the task of handing their things back to them hasn’t gotten easier. I was never an empty-nester. I’m thinking this must be what it feels like. I’m a Late-Empty-Nester, and it feels quite empty. I’ve kept y’all long enough. One can only listen to someone with their heart on their sleeve for so long.
But before I sign off, there’s just one more thing.
I’ll be backing off a bit on my column.
The plan is to write Across the Bayou seasonally, or when the urge strikes to share something with y’all. It will give me more time and freedom from those prickly deadlines. Thank you, Daily Iberian!
My first column was in 2014 and you’ve taken this journey into column-world with me all along.
From breaking in to Mt. Carmel to trying not to wear shoes in the house, to missing my parents, to the shenanigans of my granddaughter Eve, to Fee-Fee Goes to Lafayette, to Brother Bo reigning on my parade, to the history of a padooki, to stories of the Belanger and Borel families, to my sentimental journeys down Wayne Street, to jamming the self-checkout machine with my credit card, to the delicate art of killing a lizard, to my late great Electrolux, you were there, and you laughed and cried right along with me. The emails, messages, conversations in grocery stores or LaSalle Gas, and shouts of approval from car windows, you’ve been the audience I needed to keep me writing.
You are a treasure, and so is this town. When my grandfather backed out of 921 Parkview Drive he’d wave and pause as I stood on their porch. “I’ll see you directly,” he would say.
So yeah, I’ll see y’all directly.
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATA was born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and is a chili dog “without the wiener” aficionado.