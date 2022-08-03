In the fall of 1969, a group of teenage girls were preparing for the dawning of the Age of Aquarius. It was, once again, time for the Sophomore Hop to take place in the old Mt. Carmel Gym and the theme of the dance would be centered around that song. Some of the girls worked diligently on the construction of a giant size sun, a prop that would embody the coming of the Age of Aquarius. This sun and all the other homemade cardboard creations had a job to do; they had to make our night, our dance, dreamlike; and they did.
I mention this long-ago event for two reasons. First, I heard the Fifth Dimension sing this song on the 60s satellite station today and second, these girls I mention, myself included, will be celebrating their fifty-year class reunion this fall; these two incidents collided and landed in my Sunday column.
Five decades of life have passed since the 1972 graduating class of MCA left that small world of security and fifty-three years have gone by since the Sophomore Hop with the giant sun taking center stage in an old gym that leaned. I remember those years and that school fondly. It was a place where classes started with prayer, brown plaid skirts were measured for (exact) length, Saturday demerits were given and every school day, Sr. Rose Marie was on the Box; it was a world so small and so safe and looking back, so magical. It was a place to launch, a place where we were encouraged to follow our dreams and the Golden Rule. It was a world where I truly believed when:
- Jupiter aligns with Mars
- Then peace will guide the planets
- And love will steer the stars
I believed that with my entire 17-year-old heart. It seems the part about Jupiter aligning with Mars did come true on May 29, 2022; Im just not so sure about the rest of the song.
I have spent most of July canning figs; the harvest was abundant this year.
Have you ever felt so connected as standing under a sprawling LSU Purple fig tree fed by compost and grown to maturity with the half-moon overhead watching and the locusts sounds getting louder with the dimming of the day? It was a great mid-summer moment I will take with me into the upcoming winter, along with the jars of fig preserves ready to pop open to spread on hot biscuits.
And my honeybees have had a great summer also. The worker bees are finding it difficult to keep the hive cool, but I feel certain they are filling their pantry with plenty of honey to last them the winter, for the flowers have been plentiful and their nectar generous this summer. Soon, Skip and I will put on our bee gear and hopefully take (only) our share of honey from the hives, an annual event that is so connected to nature, so basic and necessary. I am grateful for the bounty that nature has provided.
Next time I write we will be nearing the end of summer. Everyone will have returned from the beach and the mountains and wherever else your summer adventures have taken you. Until then, I hope to continue to see the clear night sky, the full-grown lizards basking while their baby lizards are scurrying around, somewhat lost in this new world and I hope to continue to share my clothesline with giant dragon flies and perhaps see the fat green garden snake once again. The full moon will rise on a night in August as we settle into another school year. I wish for our students school dances with cardboard suns, dreams as far as their imaginations take them, and the opportunity to learn and thrive in innocence and safety. And for all of us, I wish a way to