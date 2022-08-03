080722-opinion-dragonfly
In the fall of 1969, a group of teenage girls were preparing for the dawning of the Age of Aquarius. It was, once again, time for the Sophomore Hop to take place in the old Mt. Carmel Gym and the theme of the dance would be centered around that song. Some of the girls worked diligently on the construction of a giant size sun, a prop that would embody the coming of the Age of Aquarius. This sun and all the other homemade cardboard creations had a job to do; they had to make our night, our dance, dreamlike; and they did.

I mention this long-ago event for two reasons. First, I heard the Fifth Dimension sing this song on the 60s satellite station today and second, these girls I mention, myself included, will be celebrating their fifty-year class reunion this fall; these two incidents collided and landed in my Sunday column.



PAM SHENSKY is a wife and mom to five.

