Wilton B. Fitch

Wilton B. “T-Wit” Fitch, 93, passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in New Iberia.
He was the son of the late Effie Derouen Fitch Leblanc and Hypolite Fitch, born on May 11, 1929.
Mr. Fitch was retired as a salesman from Arceneaux Ford.
T-Wit was a veteran of WWII and was honorably discharged after finishing his service to his country with numerous awards for his service.
In the years that he lived and worked at Avery Island, he was involved in youth activities as a life guard and coached baseball. One of his primary hobbies was flying as a private pilot. He enjoyed taking his family on trips using his co-op single engine airplane.
He loved to go to all of his grandkids activities to cheer them on. He looked forward to any and all of his family visiting with him in his later years when his age made traveling difficult.
If you traveled down Bank Street or WalMart, you would recognize T-Wit waving and visiting with all who would take the time to say hello.
He is survived by his wife Margie Guilbeau Fitch; his children Jenny (Donald) Fuselier, Danny Fitch (Sandra Russo), Corliss Fitch Martin (Ricky) and Patrick Fitch (Michelle); step children from Arnaudville Francis Guilbeau, Dorothy Guilbeau Latiolais, Monique Guilbeau Martin and Harriet Guilbeau Hebert. Mr. Fitch also had 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Lucy Nell Landry Fitch; and stepson Timmy Guilbeau.
In lieu of flowers, Masses would be appreciated for his soul and for Margie Fitch.