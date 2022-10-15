Willie Delcambre Oct 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Willie Delcambre 87, a resident of New Iberia, LA. He passed at 7:53 P.M. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at his residence. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Willie Delcambre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save