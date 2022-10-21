A home-going celebration for Willie Delcambre, 87, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center Street, with Rev. Allen R. Randle Sr., Pastor officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 N. Curtis Lane, in New Iberia, with military honors.
Visitation hours will be observed beginning at noon until the time of the service at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of New Iberia, Willie transitioned at 7:53 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at his residence.
He is a United States Army veteran who received an honorable discharge serving his country proudly.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Stella Brown Delcambre of New Iberia; one son, Andre Delcambre of Stockton, California; two daughters, Elisa Fidledy of Stockton, California and Rose Mary Penny Brown of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Mary Alice Derouen of New Iberia and Joyce Francis of Stockton, California; seven grandchildren, Salinar Fidledy, Kana Fidledy, Solomon Burney Jr., Kiara Brown, Travis Burney, Shakashaia Breaux and Brianna Burney; four great-grandchildren, Iyanna Breaux, Erin Breaux, Solomon Burney III, and Madison Burney; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by one son, Joseph Delcambre; one daughter, Shakeithia Burney; his parents Joseph Tony Delcambre and Elizabeth Dupree Delcambre; three brothers, Joseph Delcambre, John Delcambre and Earl Delcambre; and one sister, Agnes Delcambre.
Active pallbearers are Eugene Olivier Sr., Kevin Singleton, Darrel Singleton, Patrick Singleton, Eric McCleary and Kiara Brown.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the immediate family.