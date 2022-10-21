Willie Delcambre

Willie Delcambre

A home-going celebration for Willie Delcambre, 87, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center Street, with Rev.  Allen R. Randle Sr., Pastor officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 N. Curtis Lane, in New Iberia, with military honors.

Visitation hours will be observed beginning at noon until the time of the service at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Delcambre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.