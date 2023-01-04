OBITUARY Willie C. Johnson Jan 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Willie C. Johnson, 96, who died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence in Hazel Green, Alabama.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Willie Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home Willie C. Johnson Arrangement Hazel Alabama Residence