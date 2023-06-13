A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, for William Johnny Dupre Sr. Fr. Buddy Breaux, Pastor, will be the celebrant for the service. Following the Mass he will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.
The family requests visitation be observed from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Wednesday by the Men’s Rosary Group. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday until 1:30 p.m.
A native of Golden Meadow born on December 8, 1940, to the late John Evans and Hazel Terrebonne Dupre, Johnny entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his residence.
Johnny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to many. As a young teenager he began shrimping with his parents. His love of the water lead him to a career as a boat captain in the oil and gas industry for many years.
He was a huge supporter of the Delcambre Shrimp Festival and was proud to serve as Shrimp King in 1978. He enjoyed gardening and his greatest joy was the time he spent with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 65 years, Clara Belle Bourque Dupre; his son William Johnny Dupre Jr. and wife Tina; daughter Clarissa D. Delcambre and husband Lenny; son-in-law Terry LeBlanc; four grandchildren, Michael Paul Dupre and Natasha, Sheila Marie D. Abshire and Keith, Clay James LeBlanc and Brenna Claire Delcambre; seven great grandchildren, Landon Sanders, William Sanders, Gabby Duhon, Ty Duplechin, Melissa LeBlanc, Gabriel Abshire and Noah Abshire; one brother, Rickey Dupre and wife Michelle; and his sister-in-law Anna Lou Dupre.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter Deborah LeBlanc; and one brother, Jimmie Dupre.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are William Johnny Dupre Jr., Lenny Delcambre, Keith Abshire, Michael Paul Dupre, Clay James LeBlanc, Terry LeBlanc and William Sanders. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Sanders and Ty Duplechin.
Donations may be made in his name to American Heart Association Southeast Affiliate, PO Box 409410, Atlanta, GA 30384-9410 and/or Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street-Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
