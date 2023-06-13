William Johnny Dupre Sr.

William Johnny Dupre Sr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, for William Johnny Dupre Sr. Fr. Buddy Breaux, Pastor, will be the celebrant for the service. Following the Mass he will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

The family requests visitation be observed from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Wednesday by the Men’s Rosary Group. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday until 1:30 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of William Dupre, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

