William Hudson

A memorial gathering will be held for William “Mack” Hudson, 72, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Mr. Hudson died on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Interment will be at a later date.

A resident of New Iberia, Mr. Hudson was born December 5, 1949, in Abbeville to the late Howard “Sam” Hudson and Hazel Metz Hudson. He was a 1967 graduate of New Iberia Senior High and a graduate of USL, now the University of Louisiana Lafayette, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

