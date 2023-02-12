OBITUARY Willery J. Berry Feb 12, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Willery James Berry, 72, who died at 1:35 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his residence in New Iberia.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Willery Berry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save