A funeral service will be conducted for Wilbur L. Miles, 89, at noon on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
A native of Lebanon, Indiana and longtime resident of New Iberia, Wilbur Miles passed away at 6:25 p.m. on Saturday evening November 19, 2022, at his residence.
As a young boy, Wilbur and his family moved to Louisiana. He attended high school in Buras where he was a member of the football team. He then attended SLI, now ULL. He eventually moved to New Iberia, where he met his future bride of 53 years. He was warmly welcomed by the people of New Iberia, a place that he made his home and where he made countless friends.
After working for Ramsey Mud Specialties, an oil field service company, he purchased the company and successfully ran it for many years. After selling Ramsey Mud, he worked as an oil field sales consultant until he retired to spend more time with his wife and family. His love for people led him back to work part time at Musson Patout, where he enjoyed taking trips all around the southeastern United States.
Known affectionately as “Mr. Wilbur,” he will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family. He knew no stranger and was able to make a friend anywhere he went. He truly cherished all of the friends he made throughout his lifetime and those friendships are a testament to his character. His friends and family will remember him for his sense of humor and devotion to those he loved.
Mr. Wilbur is survived by his daughters Renee M. Indest and husband Robert “Joey” of Baton Rouge and Jaynellen M. Tannery of Frisco, Texas; grandchildren Elizabeth Canchola and husband Taylor of Baton Rouge, Rebecca Moreno and husband Juan of Baton Rouge, Corine Miles of Opelousas, Krista R. Fournerat and husband Lane of Lafayette, and Claire Tannery and Travis Tannery of Frisco, Texas; great-grandchildren Amelia Fournerat, Jacques Fournerat, Becket Fournerat of Lafayette, Brendon English of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Callie Artigue of Opelousas; and one brother, Dennis Miles of Houston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marie “Tootie Bug” Miles; his son Jude Miles; parents Wilbur D. and Carrie McIntyre Miles; and his siblings Beverly Melancon and Jerry Miles.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Joey Indest, Lane Fournerat, Travis Tannery, Taylor Canchola, Juan Moreno, Larry Andrus,and Mike Andrus.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Raymond Elias and Mark Verret.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wilbur Miles’ honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or online at stjude.org.