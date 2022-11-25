Wilbur L. Miles

A funeral service will be conducted for Wilbur L. Miles, 89, at noon on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Memorial Park Mausoleum.  

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon on Saturday, November 26, 2022. 

