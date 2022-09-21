OBITUARY Wesley Moore Sep 21, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Wesley Moore, 78, who died at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Jeanerette/Franklin and Houma are in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Wesley Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Wesley Moore Franklin Jones Houma Arrangement