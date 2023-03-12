Wendell Michael Gerac

Wendell Michael Gerac

A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Wendell Michael Gerac, 54, was held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Fr. Donald Bernard, celebrant officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 N. Curtis Lane, in New Iberia.

Visitation hours was observed beginning at 7 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Fletcher Funeral Home. A rosary was recited at 8 a.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Wendell Gerac as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags