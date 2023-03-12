A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Wendell Michael Gerac, 54, was held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Fr. Donald Bernard, celebrant officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 N. Curtis Lane, in New Iberia.
Visitation hours was observed beginning at 7 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Fletcher Funeral Home. A rosary was recited at 8 a.m.
Mr. Wendell Michael Gerac was a resident of New Iberia. He transitioned at 2:09 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Ce’Rael Moss (Klifford) of Youngsville and Angela Harrison (Brentley) of St. Martinville; three sons, Jobey Reed Sr. (Shamonte) of New Iberia, Wendell Gerac Jr. and Brendon Gerac both of Atlanta, Georgia; five grandchildren, Bryla Harrison, Jobey Reed Jr., Shadon Lee, Anireall Allen and T’ Ajahanae Jones; his mother, Peggy L. Gerac of New Iberia; one sister, Belinda G. Butler of New Iberia; two brothers, Whitney Gerac Jr. and Wilkie Gerac Sr. (Linda), both of New Iberia; one aunt, Laura A. Lewis of New Iberia; three uncles, Clifton P. Lewis (Vendara) of Florida, Michael L. Lewis and Aldia K. Lewis (Roslyn), all of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Whitney Gerac Sr.; one sister, Jackelyn Gerac Dudley; maternal grandparents Maedell Johnson Lewis and Emery “Wing” Lewis; and paternal grandfather Wilkie T. Gerac.
Active pallbearers were Verdun J. Rogers, Blake J. Coston, Leroy J. Lewis, Travis N. Lewis, Adlai F. Lewis Jr. and Marlon Lewis.
Honorary pallbearers were Clifton P. Lewis, Michael L. Lewis, Adlai K. Lewis Sr., Ian Lewis, Wilkie Gerac Sr., Wilkie Gerac Jr., Jobey Reed Sr., Wendell Gerac Jr., Brendon Gerac, Brentley Harrison and Klifford Moss.